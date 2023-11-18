Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Indiana today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mooresville High School at Silver Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Sellersburg, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hauser High School at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: New Washington, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
