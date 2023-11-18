Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Indiana today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mooresville High School at Silver Creek High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 18

12:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Sellersburg, IN

Sellersburg, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hauser High School at New Washington High School