The Butler Bulldogs (7-3) meet a fellow Pioneer League opponent when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl.

Butler has the 41st-ranked offense this year (378.7 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking seventh-best with only 268.6 yards allowed per game. With 351.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Drake ranks 66th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 28th, allowing 305.4 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on FloSports.

Butler vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl

Butler vs. Drake Key Statistics

Butler Drake 378.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.5 (62nd) 268.6 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.4 (29th) 209.8 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (109th) 168.9 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka leads Butler with 1,649 yards (164.9 ypg) on 152-of-241 passing with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 444 rushing yards on 97 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 189 times for 1,242 yards (124.2 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 183 receiving yards on 17 catches with three touchdowns through the air.

Ethan Loss' team-high 516 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 40 targets) with two touchdowns.

Luke Wooten has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 299 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has put up 2,327 passing yards, or 232.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes and has recorded 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Dorian Boyland is his team's leading rusher with 139 carries for 599 yards, or 59.9 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Christian Galvan has run for 348 yards across 107 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Mitchell January has totaled 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 424 (42.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has caught 22 passes and compiled 385 receiving yards (38.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Trey Radocha has racked up 373 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

