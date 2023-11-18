Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Butler Bulldogs and Drake Bulldogs square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bulldogs. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Butler vs. Drake Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-4.4) 45.1 Butler 25, Drake 20

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Butler Bulldogs compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, four of Butler Bulldogs games hit the over.

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Drake Bulldogs covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

Drake Bulldogs games hit the over five out of 10 times last year.

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 30.9 18 33 18.6 28.8 17.4 Drake 21 24 29 16.6 14.5 21.8

