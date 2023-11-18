Saturday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (1-2) and the Butler Bulldogs (1-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-62, with Austin Peay taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Bulldogs claimed a 68-61 victory over Detroit Mercy.

Butler vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Butler vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 65, Butler 62

Butler Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a -128 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They put up 61.1 points per game, 256th in college basketball, and allowed 65.3 per outing to rank 204th in college basketball.

In conference matchups, Butler scored fewer points per contest (59.4) than its overall average (61.1).

In home games, the Bulldogs put up 5.6 more points per game last season (63.4) than they did away from home (57.8).

Butler allowed 64.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (70.6).

