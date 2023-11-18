How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, November 18, with the Predators having lost four consecutive games.
You can see the Blackhawks-Predators matchup on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks allow 3.5 goals per game (49 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 36 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|14
|9
|4
|13
|6
|7
|39%
|Corey Perry
|14
|4
|5
|9
|7
|5
|-
|Nick Foligno
|14
|2
|6
|8
|4
|14
|53.7%
|Ryan Donato
|14
|3
|4
|7
|5
|12
|39.4%
|Philipp Kurashev
|8
|2
|5
|7
|1
|6
|55.6%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 52 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.
- The Predators rank 25th in the league with 44 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|15
|7
|11
|18
|15
|8
|50%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|15
|8
|6
|14
|6
|15
|53.9%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|15
|3
|8
|11
|8
|2
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|15
|1
|8
|9
|12
|2
|40%
