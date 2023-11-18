With Week 12 of the college football schedule upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big 12, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, see our power rankings below.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Kansas State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: W 59-25 vs Baylor

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Oklahoma

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

8-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 59-20 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

3. Texas

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

9-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Big 12: -200

-200 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 29-26 vs TCU

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 45-3 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Houston

@ Houston Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Iowa State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 45-13 vs BYU

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. Kansas

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 16-13 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Kansas State

Kansas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. Texas Tech

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 16-13 vs Kansas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. TCU

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 29-26 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. West Virginia

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

6-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 59-20 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. UCF

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: W 45-3 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

11. Houston

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-6 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 24-14 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

12. Baylor

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: L 59-25 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. BYU

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 45-13 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 24-14 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

