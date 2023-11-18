Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bartholomew County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bartholomew County, Indiana today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bartholomew County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hauser High School at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: New Washington, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
