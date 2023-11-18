How to Watch the Ball State vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State vs. Northern Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers scored an average of 74.6 points per game last year, 8.0 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.
- When Northern Iowa gave up fewer than 77.8 points last season, it went 20-3.
- Last year, the Cardinals averaged 77.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 65.5 the Panthers gave up.
- Ball State went 21-5 last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- Last season, the Cardinals had a 31.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Panthers' opponents hit.
- The Panthers shot 45.2% from the field, 9.0% lower than the 54.2% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 97-64
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Troy
|W 86-71
|Trojan Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 85-56
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/18/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
