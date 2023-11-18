MAC foes square off when the Ball State Cardinals (3-7) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State is favored by 12.5 points. A total of 41.5 points has been set for this game.

Ball State ranks fifth-worst in scoring offense (17 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 76th with 27.3 points allowed per contest. Kent State has lots of room to improve, as it ranks worst in points per game (14.6) this season and 13th-worst in points allowed per game (34.4).

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Ball State vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ball State -12.5 -115 -105 41.5 -115 -105 -500 +375

Ball State Recent Performance

While the Cardinals have ranked -86-worst in total yards per game over the last three games (309.3), they rank 17th-best on the defensive side of the ball (285.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

The Cardinals have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 21.7 points per game during that stretch (-44-worst). They've been more competent on defense, allowing 19.3 points per contest (51st-ranked).

Ball State has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, compiling 94 passing yards per game over that stretch (-119-worst). It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 159.7 passing yards per contest (40th-ranked).

On offense, the Cardinals have put up 215.3 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (29th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 125.7 rushing yards on defense over that stretch (85th-ranked).

The Cardinals are unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over their last three games.

Ball State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Ball State has posted a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Three of Ball State's nine games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Ball State has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

Ball State has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an 83.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has 566 pass yards for Ball State, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season.

Marquez Cooper has 767 rushing yards on 171 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 151 yards (15.1 per game).

Kiael Kelly has piled up 499 yards on 98 attempts, scoring five times.

Qian Magwood's team-leading 335 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 57 targets) with one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has put together a 282-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes on 37 targets.

Tanner Koziol has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 32 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Sidney Houston Jr. leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has nine TFL and 44 tackles.

Ball State's leading tackler, Keionte Newson, has 59 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Tyler Potts has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 13 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

