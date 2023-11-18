Ball State vs. Kent State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Ball State Cardinals (3-7) will meet their MAC-rival, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ball State vs. Kent State matchup.
Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ball State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ball State Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ball State (-12.5)
|41.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Ball State (-12.5)
|41.5
|-650
|+460
Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends
- Ball State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Kent State has a record of just 1-7-1 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
