The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) meet the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ford Center. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ball State vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Ball State AVG Ball State Rank 352nd 62.4 Points Scored 76.4 64th 327th 76.0 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 343rd 28.0 Rebounds 32.6 117th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 350th 10.2 Assists 13.2 163rd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.