MAC rivals will do battle when the Ball State Cardinals (3-7) face the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-9) at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Ball State vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ball State 31, Kent State 15

Ball State 31, Kent State 15 Ball State has not been the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Cardinals have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

Kent State has been listed as the underdog nine times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Golden Flashes have not won as an underdog of +375 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ball State (-12.5)



Ball State (-12.5) Ball State has played nine games, posting five wins against the spread.

Kent State has one win against the spread in nine games this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 12.5 points or more (in five chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Ball State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 41.5 points five times this season.

This season, six of Kent State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.

Ball State averages 17 points per game against Kent State's 14.6, amounting to 9.9 points under the matchup's total of 41.5.

Splits Tables

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 50.5 46.4 Implied Total AVG 30.3 30.0 30.5 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 0-3-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.7 45.5 47.3 Implied Total AVG 32.9 28.0 35.3 ATS Record 1-7-1 0-3-0 1-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 1-2-0 5-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-9 0-3 0-6

