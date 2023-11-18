How to Watch Ball State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Purple Aces have also taken three games in a row.
Ball State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
- Ball State went 11-4 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 343rd.
- Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Cardinals scored were only 0.4 more points than the Purple Aces allowed (76.0).
- Ball State went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, Ball State scored 6.5 more points per game (80.4) than it did on the road (73.9).
- At home, the Cardinals ceded 2.9 fewer points per game (69.9) than in road games (72.8).
- Ball State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.2, 38.6%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Goshen
|W 101-40
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/11/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 73-68
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oakland City
|W 92-51
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|11/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UAPB
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
