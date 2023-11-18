The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Purple Aces have also taken three games in a row.

Ball State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.

Ball State went 11-4 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 343rd.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Cardinals scored were only 0.4 more points than the Purple Aces allowed (76.0).

Ball State went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, Ball State scored 6.5 more points per game (80.4) than it did on the road (73.9).

At home, the Cardinals ceded 2.9 fewer points per game (69.9) than in road games (72.8).

Ball State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.2, 38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule