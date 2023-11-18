The Ball State Cardinals (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they visit the Evansville Purple Aces (3-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Purple Aces have also taken three games in a row.

Ball State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot 47.1% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Purple Aces allowed to opponents.
  • Ball State went 11-4 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 343rd.
  • Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Cardinals scored were only 0.4 more points than the Purple Aces allowed (76.0).
  • Ball State went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last season, Ball State scored 6.5 more points per game (80.4) than it did on the road (73.9).
  • At home, the Cardinals ceded 2.9 fewer points per game (69.9) than in road games (72.8).
  • Ball State drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.2, 38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Goshen W 101-40 John E. Worthen Arena
11/11/2023 Old Dominion W 73-68 John E. Worthen Arena
11/14/2023 Oakland City W 92-51 John E. Worthen Arena
11/18/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
11/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate - John E. Worthen Arena
11/24/2023 UAPB - John E. Worthen Arena

