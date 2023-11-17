The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) face the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on B1G+.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Game Information

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Valparaiso AVG Valparaiso Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 68.9 249th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 73.6 279th
24th 35.3 Rebounds 31.0 233rd
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th
230th 12.4 Assists 13.6 136th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.9 189th

