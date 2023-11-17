The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1) square off against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Valparaiso vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons shot at a 43.9% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini averaged.
  • Valparaiso put together a 10-11 straight up record in games it shot above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Beacons were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fighting Illini finished 60th.
  • The Beacons' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini allowed.
  • Valparaiso put together an 11-6 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • Valparaiso put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (67.0) last season.
  • At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
  • At home, Valparaiso made 6.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.0 more than it averaged away (5.8). Valparaiso's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (29.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Christian W 100-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/10/2023 IUPUI L 66-56 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/14/2023 Green Bay W 64-59 Athletics-Recreation Center
11/17/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/21/2023 Western Illinois - Athletics-Recreation Center
11/25/2023 Southern - Athletics-Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.