Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)
- Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Fuller: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Arizona Rank
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|129th
|73.7
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|306th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.