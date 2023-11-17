Friday's contest at Desert Diamond Arena has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) matching up with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-60 win, heavily favoring Purdue Fort Wayne.

The game has no set line.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 85, Northern Arizona 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-25.4)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-25.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

With 73.9 points per game on offense, Purdue Fort Wayne ranked 124th in college basketball last season. Defensively, it allowed 69.8 points per contest, which ranked 166th in college basketball.

With 32.3 rebounds per game, the Mastodons were 144th in the nation. They ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

Last season Purdue Fort Wayne ranked 169th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.1 per game.

The Mastodons were 249th in the nation with 12.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 133rd with 12.4 forced turnovers per game.

The Mastodons sported a 34.6% three-point percentage last season (156th-ranked in college basketball), but they really provided a lift by draining 9.6 threes per game (14th-best).

With a 30.2% three-point percentage allowed last season, Purdue Fort Wayne was 18th-best in college basketball. It ranked 165th in college basketball by allowing 7.1 threes per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Purdue Fort Wayne took 53.3% two-pointers (accounting for 63.2% of the team's buckets) and 46.7% three-pointers (36.8%).

