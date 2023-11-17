The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-4.5) 147.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne compiled a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Mastodons games last season hit the over.

Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

The Lumberjacks and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last year.

