Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona matchup.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline
|Northern Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue Fort Wayne (-4.5)
|146.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue Fort Wayne (-4.5)
|147.5
|-194
|+160
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Purdue Fort Wayne compiled a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 11 Mastodons games last season hit the over.
- Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.
- The Lumberjacks and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last year.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.