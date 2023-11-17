How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 17
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- In games Purdue Fort Wayne shot better than 47.2% from the field, it went 8-1 overall.
- The Mastodons were the 144th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lumberjacks finished 278th.
- Last year, the Mastodons put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).
- Purdue Fort Wayne had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 6.4 more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (71.2).
- The Mastodons gave up 66.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.9 away from home.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Purdue Fort Wayne performed worse in home games last season, making 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.5% mark in road games.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 82-74
|Wintrust Arena
|11/9/2023
|Andrews
|W 130-34
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 86-64
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Wittenberg
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
