The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.3 percentage points lower than the Lumberjacks allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

In games Purdue Fort Wayne shot better than 47.2% from the field, it went 8-1 overall.

The Mastodons were the 144th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lumberjacks finished 278th.

Last year, the Mastodons put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Lumberjacks gave up (74.7).

Purdue Fort Wayne had a 14-1 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 6.4 more points per game (77.6) than it did on the road (71.2).

The Mastodons gave up 66.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 72.9 away from home.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Purdue Fort Wayne performed worse in home games last season, making 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.5% mark in road games.

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule