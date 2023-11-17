OVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OVC teams will hit the court in two games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Lipscomb Bisons playing the Tennessee State Tigers at Gentry Complex.
OVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Lipscomb Bisons at Tennessee State Tigers
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at UIC Flames
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
