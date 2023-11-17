Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) play the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)
- Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Oklahoma State AVG
|Oklahoma State Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|68.3
|271st
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|54th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|13.6
|322nd
