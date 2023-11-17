The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-7.5) 133.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-7.5) 132.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Notre Dame compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

The Fighting Irish had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs last season.

Oklahoma State put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Cowboys games.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame ranks 80th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+30000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 289th, a difference of 209 spots.

Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

