The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.5% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.

Notre Dame went 11-14 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Fighting Irish ranked 355th.

The Fighting Irish's 69.6 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allowed.

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Notre Dame went 10-7.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73.0) than on the road (66.3).

At home, the Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.5.

Notre Dame drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

