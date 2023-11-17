The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.5% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.
  • Notre Dame went 11-14 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Fighting Irish ranked 355th.
  • The Fighting Irish's 69.6 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allowed.
  • When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Notre Dame went 10-7.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73.0) than on the road (66.3).
  • At home, the Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.5.
  • Notre Dame drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Niagara W 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Western Carolina L 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/16/2023 Auburn L 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Oklahoma State - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

