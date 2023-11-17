How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish shot 44.3% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 39.5% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.
- Notre Dame went 11-14 when it shot higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Cowboys ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Fighting Irish ranked 355th.
- The Fighting Irish's 69.6 points per game last year were just 3.8 more points than the 65.8 the Cowboys allowed.
- When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, Notre Dame went 10-7.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73.0) than on the road (66.3).
- At home, the Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.5.
- Notre Dame drained more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Niagara
|W 70-63
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 71-61
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Auburn
|L 83-59
|Barclays Center
|11/17/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
