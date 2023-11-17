MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Only a single MAC game is on Friday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Stonehill Skyhawks squaring off against the Buffalo Bulls at Alumni Arena.
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Buffalo Bulls
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
