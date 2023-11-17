The Elon Phoenix (1-2) host the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI's games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

Against the spread, the Jaguars were 17-10-0 last year.

IUPUI (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 38.5% of the time, 24.5% more often than Elon (10-16-0) last year.

IUPUI vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 65.4 130.7 71.6 148.4 139.8 IUPUI 65.3 130.7 76.8 148.4 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).

IUPUI went 8-1 against the spread and 2-9 overall when it scored more than 71.6 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI vs. Elon Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 10-16-0 8-18-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

IUPUI vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Elon IUPUI 5-9 Home Record 4-9 3-12 Away Record 0-15 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.