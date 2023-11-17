IUPUI vs. Elon November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (1-1) play the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Elon Top Players (2022-23)
- Sean Halloran: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
IUPUI vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|326th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
