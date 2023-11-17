Friday's game at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center has the Elon Phoenix (1-2) matching up with the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) at 7:30 PM (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Elon, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

IUPUI vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center

IUPUI vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 77, IUPUI 73

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-3.3)

Elon (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

IUPUI Performance Insights

IUPUI was ranked 328th in college basketball offensively last season with 65.3 points per game, while defensively it was 22nd-worst (76.8 points allowed per game).

While the Jaguars ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 28.3 (24th-worst), they ranked 135th in college basketball with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

IUPUI dished out 11.2 assists per game, which ranked them 319th in the nation.

While the Jaguars were in the bottom 25 in college basketball in turnovers per game with 15.1 (fourth-worst), they ranked 267th in college basketball with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

When it came to threes, the Jaguars came up short, as they ranked third-worst in college basketball in treys made (4.6 per game) and ninth-worst in three-point percentage (29.7%).

IUPUI allowed 8 threes per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.9% (308th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, IUPUI took 71.4% two-pointers (accounting for 81.4% of the team's baskets) and 28.6% threes (18.6%).

