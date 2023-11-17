The Elon Phoenix (1-2) take on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot 45.8% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.6% the Phoenix's opponents shot last season.

Last season, IUPUI had a 4-17 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.6% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Phoenix finished 280th.

The Jaguars' 65.3 points per game last year were 6.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Phoenix gave up to opponents.

IUPUI went 2-9 last season when it scored more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

IUPUI averaged 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.9 on the road.

The Jaguars conceded fewer points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (81.9) last season.

IUPUI sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (4.0 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule