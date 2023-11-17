The Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) face the Murray State Racers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Murray State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Racers put up an average of 68.9 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up.

When Murray State allowed fewer than 80.9 points last season, it went 14-9.

Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 15.0 more points per game (80.9) than the Racers gave up (65.9).

When Indiana scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule