Friday's game between the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) and Murray State Racers (1-1) matching up at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 87-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

The Hoosiers lost their last matchup 96-64 against Stanford on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 87, Murray State 68

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers' +603 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 80.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Indiana's offense was worse in Big Ten contests last season, putting up 78.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.9 PPG.

Offensively the Hoosiers played better in home games last season, posting 81.1 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game in away games.

At home, Indiana ceded 9.2 fewer points per game (56.6) than on the road (65.8).

