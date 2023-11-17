Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Clark County, Indiana? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Clark County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henryville High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
