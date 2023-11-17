The Michigan State Spartans (1-1) will play the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Butler vs. Michigan State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

  • Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

  • A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Michigan State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank
191st 70.9 Points Scored 65.3 328th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 67.9 112th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 27.4 357th
280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th
70th 14.6 Assists 12.6 211th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.