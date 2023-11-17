Friday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) and Michigan State Spartans (1-2) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Bulldogs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

The matchup has no set line.

Butler vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Butler vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 72, Michigan State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.5)

Butler (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Performance Insights

Butler put up 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 67.9 points per contest (112th-ranked).

The Bulldogs grabbed only 27.4 rebounds per game (second-worst in college basketball), and allowed 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Last year Butler ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.6 per game.

The Bulldogs were 113th in the nation with 11.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 165th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bulldogs ranked 274th in the country with 6.5 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Butler gave up 6.3 treys per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.1% three-point percentage (77th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Butler last season, 64.2% of them were two-pointers (73.2% of the team's made baskets) and 35.8% were three-pointers (26.8%).

