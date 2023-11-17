The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup.

Butler vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Butler vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-8.5) 139.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. Michigan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler covered 15 times in 28 chances against the spread last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

Michigan State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 17 Spartans games hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

