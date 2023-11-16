Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Shelby County, Indiana has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Traders Point Christian Academy at Waldron Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Waldron, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
