For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

