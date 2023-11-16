Notre Dame vs. Auburn November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Auburn Top Players (2022-23)
- Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Notre Dame vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Auburn AVG
|Auburn Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
