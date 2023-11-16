The Auburn Tigers (0-1) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Barclays Center. This contest will begin at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Information

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.8 149th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 32.6 117th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.5 274th
281st 11.8 Assists 14.1 101st
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

