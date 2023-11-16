Thursday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) and Auburn Tigers (1-1) squaring off at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Notre Dame, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Auburn 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Notre Dame vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Notre Dame (-0.9)

Notre Dame (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Notre Dame Performance Insights

Last year, Notre Dame was 224th in college basketball offensively (69.6 points scored per game) and 240th defensively (72.1 points conceded).

With 28.8 rebounds per game and 33.3 rebounds allowed, the Fighting Irish were 322nd and 307th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

Notre Dame was 281st in college basketball in assists (11.8 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Fighting Irish were 42nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.8) last year. They were 85th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

Defensively, Notre Dame was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.2 last year. It was 223rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.3%.

The Fighting Irish attempted 57% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 65.2% of the Fighting Irish's baskets were 2-pointers, and 34.8% were 3-pointers.

