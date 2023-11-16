The Auburn Tigers (1-1) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-14.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-15.5) 145.5 -1700 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Betting Trends (2022-23)

Notre Dame went 11-19-0 ATS last season.

Auburn put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks significantly better (77th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (190th).

Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

