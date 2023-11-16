The Auburn Tigers (1-1) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Last season, Notre Dame had a 10-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 76th.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up.

Notre Dame went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 67.7 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).

At home, the Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.5.

Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

