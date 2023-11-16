The Auburn Tigers (1-1) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Irish shot at a 44.3% clip from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
  • Last season, Notre Dame had a 10-11 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish were the 322nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 76th.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up.
  • Notre Dame went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 67.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Notre Dame put up 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged away (66.3).
  • At home, the Fighting Irish gave up 71.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.5.
  • Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Niagara W 70-63 Purcell Pavilion
11/11/2023 Western Carolina L 71-61 Purcell Pavilion
11/16/2023 Auburn - Barclays Center
11/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Purcell Pavilion
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.