The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) go on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Lightning have lost three games in a row.

The Blackhawks are 4-6-0 over their last 10 games, putting up 27 goals while conceding 36 in that period. On 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (15.6%).

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Blackhawks 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+155)

Blackhawks (+155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 5-8 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime contests.

Chicago has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have earned 10 points in their seven games with more than two goals scored.

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Blackhawks finished 4-7-0 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 14th 3.31 Goals Scored 2.62 27th 28th 3.69 Goals Allowed 3.46 23rd 21st 30 Shots 26.9 31st 27th 32.9 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 4th 30.19% Power Play % 10.87% 28th 9th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 79.55% 15th

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

