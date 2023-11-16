In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Isaak Phillips to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips 2022-23 stats and insights

Phillips scored in one of 16 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Phillips produced no points on the power play last season.

Phillips' shooting percentage last season was 6.3%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

The Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.