Thursday's game features the Wright State Raiders (0-2) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) matching up at Assembly Hall in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-64 win for heavily favored Wright State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 87, Indiana 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-22.7)

Wright State (-22.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Indiana Performance Insights

Last season, Indiana was 105th in the country on offense (74.7 points scored per game) and 137th on defense (68.7 points allowed).

On the glass, the Hoosiers were 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

Indiana was 40th in college basketball in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

The Hoosiers made 5.7 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 329th and 44th, respectively, in the country.

Defensively, Indiana was 218th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.5 last year. It was 149th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.4%.

Last year, Indiana took 73.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 26.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 79.9% of Indiana's baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

