Indiana vs. Wright State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) go up against the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Wright State matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Wright State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-9.5)
|150.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-9.5)
|152.5
|-520
|+385
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Indiana covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 Hoosiers games last season hit the over.
- Wright State covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 16 of the Raiders' games went over the point total.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Oddsmakers rate Indiana considerably higher (47th in the country) than the computer rankings do (256th).
- Indiana has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.