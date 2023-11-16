The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) face the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.
  • Indiana had a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 69th.
  • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were only one more point than the Raiders gave up (73.7).
  • Indiana had a 15-3 record last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.5).
  • The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.2 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Indiana averaged 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 FGCU W 69-63 Assembly Hall
11/12/2023 Army W 72-64 Assembly Hall
11/16/2023 Wright State - Assembly Hall
11/19/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Harvard - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.