The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) face the Wright State Raiders (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Raiders allowed to opponents.

Indiana had a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Raiders finished 69th.

Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Hoosiers recorded were only one more point than the Raiders gave up (73.7).

Indiana had a 15-3 record last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.5).

The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.2 when playing on the road.

At home, Indiana averaged 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

