Indiana vs. Wright State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-2) play at Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has no set line.
Indiana vs. Wright State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Indiana Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana covered 16 times in 30 chances against the spread last season.
- Wright State (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.3% of the time, 1.9% more often than Indiana (16-14-0) last year.
Indiana vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|74.7
|154.6
|68.7
|142.4
|142.4
|Wright State
|79.9
|154.6
|73.7
|142.4
|149.1
Additional Indiana Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Hoosiers put up only 1.0 more point per game (74.7) than the Raiders gave up (73.7).
- Indiana had a 12-5 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Indiana vs. Wright State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|Wright State
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
Indiana vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|Wright State
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|85.1
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.5
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
