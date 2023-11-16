The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) will play the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Indiana vs. Wright State Game Information

Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK

20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Indiana vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana Rank Indiana AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 79.9 19th 137th 68.7 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 96th 33.1 Rebounds 33.6 69th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.2 299th 40th 15.2 Assists 15 49th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.