Indiana vs. Wright State November 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) will play the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Indiana vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Indiana Top Players (2022-23)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis: 20.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jalen Hood-Schifino: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Race Thompson: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Miller Kopp: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Indiana vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|15
|49th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
