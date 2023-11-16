When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Boris Katchouk find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Katchouk has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 3-0 10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-3 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 10:53 Away W 4-1 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:19 Away L 3-2 10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-1 10/10/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:05 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

