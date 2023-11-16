How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- visit the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Lightning and Blackhawks square off on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|Blackhawks
|5-3 CHI
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have given up 45 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks' 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blackhawks have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 27 goals during that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|13
|9
|4
|13
|5
|7
|38.4%
|Nick Foligno
|13
|2
|6
|8
|4
|12
|47.5%
|Corey Perry
|13
|3
|5
|8
|7
|3
|-
|Ryan Donato
|13
|3
|4
|7
|5
|11
|40%
|Seth Jones
|13
|0
|6
|6
|9
|3
|-
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 59 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|15
|11
|12
|23
|13
|9
|0%
|Brayden Point
|16
|6
|12
|18
|5
|5
|46.5%
|Victor Hedman
|16
|3
|14
|17
|12
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|16
|7
|8
|15
|5
|5
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|14
|5
|10
|15
|6
|2
|50.6%
