Here's a look at the injury report for the Chicago Blackhawks (5-8), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Blackhawks prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-6-4) at United Center on Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Jarred Tinordi D Out Oblique
Taylor Hall LW Questionable Undisclosed
Andreas Athanasiou C Questionable Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back
Erik Cernak D Questionable Undisclosed
Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
  • Chicago has given up 45 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 15th in the NHL.
  • Their -11 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

  • Tampa Bay's 53 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the league.
  • Its goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Lightning (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6.5

